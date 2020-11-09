Tata Steel Ltd soars 1.28%

Tata Steel Ltd is quoting at Rs 431.95, up 1.28% on the day as on 12:59 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 7.6% in last one year as compared to a 3.94% spurt in NIFTY and a 3.22% spurt in the Nifty Metal index.

Tata Steel Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 431.95, up 1.28% on the day as on 12:59 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.98% on the day, quoting at 12383.35. The Sensex is at 42342.28, up 1.07%. Tata Steel Ltd has risen around 16.4% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Tata Steel Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 12.72% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2500.35, up 1.02% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 92.36 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 184.51 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark November futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 433.45, up 1.32% on the day. Tata Steel Ltd is up 7.6% in last one year as compared to a 3.94% spurt in NIFTY and a 3.22% spurt in the Nifty Metal index.

The PE of the stock is 8.08 based on TTM earnings ending June 20.

