Tata Steel offloads stake in Singapore's NatSteel Holdings

The steel major has divested its entire stake in Singapore-based NatSteel Holdings for Rs 1,275 crore.

T S Global Holdings (TSGH) Singapore, a 100% indirect subsidiary of Tata Steel, executed definitive agreements with TopTip Holding ("TopTip"), a Singapore based steel and iron ore trading company, to divest its 100% equity stake in NatSteel Holdings ("NSH") for an equity value of $172 million (Rs 1,275 crore).

Based on the historical performance of the transacted business, the Enterprise Value to EBITDA works out to be about 13 times.

The wires business of NatSteel in Thailand (Siam Industrial wires) has been retained by Tata Steel as part of the downstream wires portfolio.

The transaction has been closed on 30 September 2021, the consideration received, and will be used for reduction of off-shore debt, the steel major said in a filing.

NSH reported revenue of 523 million Singapore Dollar (Rs 2,852 crore) in FY2021.

Tata Steel's consolidated net profit stood at Rs 9,768.34 crore in Q1 June 2021 (Q1 FY22) compared with net loss of Rs 4,648.13 crore in Q1 June 2020 (Q1 FY21). Revenue from operations surged 110.3% to Rs 52,574.34 crore in Q1 FY22 as against Rs 24,997 crore in Q1 FY21.

Tata Steel group is among the top global steel companies with an annual crude steel capacity of 34 million tonnes per annum.

Shares of Tata Steel were up 0.14% at Rs 1297.30. The stock hit a high of Rs 1316.40 and a low of Rs 1285.40 so far.

