Tata Steel reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2223.84 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 6.23% to Rs 56756.61 croreNet loss of Tata Steel reported to Rs 2223.84 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net profit of Rs 9572.67 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 6.23% to Rs 56756.61 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 60524.72 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales56756.6160524.72 -6 OPM %7.1326.26 -PBDT2611.0114603.07 -82 PBT242.6312358.98 -98 NP-2223.849572.67 PL
