Tatia Global Venture consolidated net profit rises 3787.50% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 19.05% to Rs 0.25 crore

Net profit of Tatia Global Venture rose 3787.50% to Rs 3.11 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 19.05% to Rs 0.25 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.0.250.2156.0033.333.110.083.110.083.110.08

