JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Saianand Commercial reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.65 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Tatia Global Venture consolidated net profit rises 3787.50% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 19.05% to Rs 0.25 crore

Net profit of Tatia Global Venture rose 3787.50% to Rs 3.11 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 19.05% to Rs 0.25 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales0.250.21 19 OPM %56.0033.33 -PBDT3.110.08 3788 PBT3.110.08 3788 NP3.110.08 3788

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Fri, November 11 2022. 08:32 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU