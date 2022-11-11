Tatia Global Venture consolidated net profit rises 3787.50% in the September 2022 quarter

-

Sales rise 19.05% to Rs 0.25 croreNet profit of Tatia Global Venture rose 3787.50% to Rs 3.11 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 19.05% to Rs 0.25 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales0.250.21 19 OPM %56.0033.33 -PBDT3.110.08 3788 PBT3.110.08 3788 NP3.110.08 3788
