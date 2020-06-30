TCFC Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.96 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 29.17% to Rs 0.31 croreNet Loss of TCFC Finance reported to Rs 2.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 1.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 29.17% to Rs 0.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 97.66% to Rs 0.09 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 3.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 79.43% to Rs 1.23 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 5.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales0.310.24 29 1.235.98 -79 OPM %-1283.87-541.67 --44.7280.60 - PBDT-3.92-1.29 -204 -0.395.08 PL PBT-3.93-1.29 -205 -0.425.05 PL NP-2.96-1.58 -87 0.093.84 -98
