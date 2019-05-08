TCFC Finance standalone net profit declines 29.20% in the March 2019 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 256.36% to Rs 56.84 crore

Net profit of TCFC Finance declined 29.20% to Rs 0.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 256.36% to Rs 56.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 15.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 0.52% to Rs 3.86 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 3.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 124.32% to Rs 155.99 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 69.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales56.8415.95 256 155.9969.54 124 OPM %1.947.15 -3.287.22 - PBDT1.101.14 -4 5.115.02 2 PBT1.101.13 -3 5.084.99 2 NP0.801.13 -29 3.863.88 -1

First Published: Wed, May 08 2019. 14:14 IST

