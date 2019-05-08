TCFC Finance standalone net profit declines 29.20% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 256.36% to Rs 56.84 crore

Net profit of Finance declined 29.20% to Rs 0.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 256.36% to Rs 56.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 15.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 0.52% to Rs 3.86 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 3.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 124.32% to Rs 155.99 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 69.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

56.8415.95155.9969.541.947.153.287.221.101.145.115.021.101.135.084.990.801.133.863.88

