TCI Developers consolidated net profit declines 45.45% in the March 2019 quarter

Net profit of declined 45.45% to Rs 0.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 2.94% to Rs 2.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 2.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 374.66% to Rs 14.05 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 2.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 15.50% to Rs 9.05 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 10.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

