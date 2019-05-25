TCI Developers consolidated net profit declines 45.45% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales decline 2.94% to Rs 2.64 croreNet profit of TCI Developers declined 45.45% to Rs 0.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 2.94% to Rs 2.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 2.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 374.66% to Rs 14.05 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 2.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 15.50% to Rs 9.05 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 10.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales2.642.72 -3 9.0510.71 -16 OPM %-163.6448.90 --19.5650.98 - PBDT0.491.09 -55 16.755.18 223 PBT0.120.71 -83 15.263.66 317 NP0.300.55 -45 14.052.96 375
