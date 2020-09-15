TCI Finance reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.81 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 112.35% to Rs 1.72 croreNet profit of TCI Finance reported to Rs 0.81 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 3.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 112.35% to Rs 1.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales1.720.81 112 OPM %87.21-255.56 -PBDT0.82-3.22 LP PBT0.81-3.22 LP NP0.81-3.23 LP
