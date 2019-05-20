TCI Industries standalone net profit declines 41.67% in the March 2019 quarter

-
ALSO READ
TCI Industries allots Non Convertible Red. Pref Shares
Board of TCI Industries allots 1250 preference shares to ABC India
TCI Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the December 2018 quarter
RBI warns Finance Commission of more fiscal slippages by states
Odisha's growth volatile: 15th Finance Commission
-
Sales decline 17.07% to Rs 0.68 croreNet profit of TCI Industries declined 41.67% to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 17.07% to Rs 0.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.39 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 0.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 14.12% to Rs 2.02 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales0.680.82 -17 2.021.77 14 OPM %26.4729.27 --11.39-14.12 - PBDT0.190.27 -30 -0.20-0.15 -33 PBT0.140.24 -42 -0.39-0.25 -56 NP0.140.24 -42 -0.39-0.25 -56
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU