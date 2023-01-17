TCS positioned as a Leader in Next-Gen Salesforce Services

By NelsonHall

Tata Consultancy Services has been positioned as a Leader in the NelsonHall NEAT for Next-Gen Salesforce Services.

The report presents an assessment of next-gen Salesforce services, focusing on those Cloud products beyond the core Sales and Services Clouds and examining capabilities around consulting, build, and postimplementation services. It acknowledges that Salesforce projects are digital transformation initiatives and require skills and experience beyond traditional CRM capabilities, including new business model and UX consulting services.

TCS was positioned as a Leader overall, as well as in several of the product-specific NEAT quadrants including Salesforce Industry Cloud/Vlocity, Commerce Cloud, Revenue Cloud, Marketing Cloud, and MuleSoft. The report highlights TCS' investments in its service portfolio, including around Marketing, Commerce, Field Services Cloud, MuleSoft and Vlocity/Industry Cloud. Referenced as examples of TCS' continued investment in its service portfolio were TCS Crystallus to shorten implementation times for Industry Cloud.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)