TCS ranks among top 3 CFO F&A Service Providers

Tata Consultancy Services has been ranked among the top three providers in the HFS Top 10 CFO F&A Service Providers 2022 report.
Among the 13 service providers assessed in the report, TCS was placed at number 1 for scope of services, number 2 for overall execution, and number 3 for vision and strategy, leveraging emerging technologies, and for size, scale and growth.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU