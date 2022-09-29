TCS ranks among top 3 CFO F&A Service Providers

Tata Consultancy Services has been ranked among the top three providers in the HFS Top 10 CFO F&A Service Providers 2022 report.

Among the 13 service providers assessed in the report, TCS was placed at number 1 for scope of services, number 2 for overall execution, and number 3 for vision and strategy, leveraging emerging technologies, and for size, scale and growth.

