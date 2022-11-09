TD Power Systems consolidated net profit rises 23.91% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 6.47% to Rs 212.63 crore

Net profit of TD Power Systems rose 23.91% to Rs 19.90 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 16.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 6.47% to Rs 212.63 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 227.33 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.212.63227.3312.1010.6031.9326.8126.7321.2419.9016.06

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)