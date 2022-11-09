TD Power Systems consolidated net profit rises 23.91% in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales decline 6.47% to Rs 212.63 croreNet profit of TD Power Systems rose 23.91% to Rs 19.90 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 16.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 6.47% to Rs 212.63 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 227.33 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales212.63227.33 -6 OPM %12.1010.60 -PBDT31.9326.81 19 PBT26.7321.24 26 NP19.9016.06 24
