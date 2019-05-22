JUST IN
TD Power Systems consolidated net profit rises 313.44% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 25.67% to Rs 200.82 crore

Net profit of TD Power Systems rose 313.44% to Rs 15.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 3.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 25.67% to Rs 200.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 159.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 3.20 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 14.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 5.55% to Rs 459.02 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 434.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales200.82159.80 26 459.02434.88 6 OPM %14.198.69 -5.921.92 - PBDT27.5813.27 108 33.4817.59 90 PBT21.006.61 218 7.49-9.52 LP NP15.383.72 313 3.20-14.42 LP

First Published: Wed, May 22 2019. 17:30 IST

