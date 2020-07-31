Team Lease Services consolidated net profit declines 8.99% in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Piramal Enterprises consolidated net profit rises 10.36% in the June 2020 quarter
Piramal Enterprises reports standalone net profit of Rs 22.54 crore in the June 2020 quarter
ACC consolidated net profit declines 40.54% in the June 2020 quarter
Duropack standalone net profit declines 78.57% in the March 2020 quarter
Alankit consolidated net profit declines 45.66% in the March 2020 quarter
-
Sales decline 9.17% to Rs 1136.45 croreNet profit of Team Lease Services declined 8.99% to Rs 17.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 18.79 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 9.17% to Rs 1136.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1251.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales1136.451251.23 -9 OPM %2.141.81 -PBDT25.8423.37 11 PBT17.6117.27 2 NP17.1018.79 -9
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU