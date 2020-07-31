Team Lease Services consolidated net profit declines 8.99% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 9.17% to Rs 1136.45 crore

Net profit of Team Lease Services declined 8.99% to Rs 17.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 18.79 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 9.17% to Rs 1136.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1251.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.1136.451251.232.141.8125.8423.3717.6117.2717.1018.79

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)