Team Lease Services consolidated net profit declines 8.99% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 9.17% to Rs 1136.45 crore

Net profit of Team Lease Services declined 8.99% to Rs 17.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 18.79 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 9.17% to Rs 1136.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1251.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales1136.451251.23 -9 OPM %2.141.81 -PBDT25.8423.37 11 PBT17.6117.27 2 NP17.1018.79 -9

First Published: Fri, July 31 2020. 14:47 IST

