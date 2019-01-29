Team Lease Services consolidated net profit rises 37.28% in the December 2018 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 27.69% to Rs 1172.23 crore

Net profit of Team Lease Services rose 37.28% to Rs 25.26 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 18.40 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 27.69% to Rs 1172.23 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 918.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales1172.23918.06 28 OPM %2.091.95 -PBDT26.8421.28 26 PBT24.3718.87 29 NP25.2618.40 37

First Published: Tue, January 29 2019. 17:12 IST

