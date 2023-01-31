Tech Mahindra consolidated net profit declines 5.25% in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 19.94% to Rs 13734.60 croreNet profit of Tech Mahindra declined 5.25% to Rs 1296.60 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1368.50 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 19.94% to Rs 13734.60 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 11450.80 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales13734.6011450.80 20 OPM %15.5417.98 -PBDT2269.302248.50 1 PBT1771.201886.40 -6 NP1296.601368.50 -5
