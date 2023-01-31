Tech Mahindra consolidated net profit declines 5.25% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 19.94% to Rs 13734.60 crore

Net profit of Tech Mahindra declined 5.25% to Rs 1296.60 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1368.50 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 19.94% to Rs 13734.60 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 11450.80 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.13734.6011450.8015.5417.982269.302248.501771.201886.401296.601368.50

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)