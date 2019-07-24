Tech Mahindra Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Tech Mahindra Ltd is quoting at Rs 664, down 1.07% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 5.17% in last one year as compared to a 1.25% rally in NIFTY and a 5.78% spurt in the Nifty IT index.

Tech Mahindra Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 664, down 1.07% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.53% on the day, quoting at 11271.35. The Sensex is at 37839.21, down 0.38%.Tech Mahindra Ltd has lost around 8.33% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Tech Mahindra Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 4.91% in last one month and is currently quoting at 15493.4, down 0.49% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 16.12 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 26.43 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 649, down 1.17% on the day. Tech Mahindra Ltd jumped 5.17% in last one year as compared to a 1.25% rally in NIFTY and a 5.78% spurt in the Nifty IT index.

The PE of the stock is 15 based on TTM earnings ending March 19.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)