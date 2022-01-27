Tech Mahindra Ltd tanks 4.24%

Tech Mahindra Ltd is quoting at Rs 1436.9, down 4.24% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 46.38% in last one year as compared to a 23.13% rally in NIFTY and a 32.2% spurt in the Nifty IT index.

Tech Mahindra Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1436.9, down 4.24% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 1.53% on the day, quoting at 17013.3. The Sensex is at 56927.99, down 1.61%.Tech Mahindra Ltd has eased around 20.44% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Tech Mahindra Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 12.8% in last one month and is currently quoting at 34707.45, down 3.63% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 31.58 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 29.98 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark January futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1440.85, down 4.15% on the day. Tech Mahindra Ltd jumped 46.38% in last one year as compared to a 23.13% rally in NIFTY and a 32.2% spurt in the Nifty IT index.

The PE of the stock is 29.32 based on TTM earnings ending September 21.

