Tech Mahindra standalone net profit rises 36.63% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 17.02% to Rs 6989.70 crore

Net profit of Tech Mahindra rose 36.63% to Rs 1152.90 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 843.80 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 17.02% to Rs 6989.70 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 5973.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales6989.705973.20 17 OPM %21.1516.54 -PBDT1546.901164.40 33 PBT1384.80994.30 39 NP1152.90843.80 37

First Published: Tue, February 05 2019. 16:55 IST

