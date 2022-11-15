Techno Electric & Engineering Company consolidated net profit declines 9.30% in the September 2022 quarter

JUST IN
Sales decline 16.63% to Rs 228.03 crore

Net profit of Techno Electric & Engineering Company declined 9.30% to Rs 58.81 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 64.84 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 16.63% to Rs 228.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 273.51 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales228.03273.51 -17 OPM %31.1531.23 -PBDT88.7494.45 -6 PBT78.4384.25 -7 NP58.8164.84 -9

