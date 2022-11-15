Techno Electric & Engineering Company consolidated net profit declines 9.30% in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Techno Electric gallops on bagging new orders worth Rs 1,455 cr
Star Health, 5paisa Capital, HFCL, Techno Electric in focus
Techno Electric board OKs 130-cr buyback
Salasar Techno Engineering consolidated net profit declines 25.70% in the March 2022 quarter
Board of Salasar Techno Engineering approves fund raising up to Rs 200 cr
-
Sales decline 16.63% to Rs 228.03 croreNet profit of Techno Electric & Engineering Company declined 9.30% to Rs 58.81 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 64.84 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 16.63% to Rs 228.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 273.51 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales228.03273.51 -17 OPM %31.1531.23 -PBDT88.7494.45 -6 PBT78.4384.25 -7 NP58.8164.84 -9
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU