Technocraft Industries (India) standalone net profit declines 57.26% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 8.59% to Rs 308.16 crore

Net profit of (India) declined 57.26% to Rs 14.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 34.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 8.59% to Rs 308.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 283.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 5.77% to Rs 102.35 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 108.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 13.93% to Rs 1151.05 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1010.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

