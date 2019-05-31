Technocraft Industries (India) standalone net profit declines 57.26% in the March 2019 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 8.59% to Rs 308.16 crore

Net profit of Technocraft Industries (India) declined 57.26% to Rs 14.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 34.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 8.59% to Rs 308.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 283.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 5.77% to Rs 102.35 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 108.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 13.93% to Rs 1151.05 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1010.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales308.16283.78 9 1151.051010.32 14 OPM %11.7616.42 -14.5714.82 - PBDT37.1056.53 -34 172.54178.58 -3 PBT25.9349.24 -47 141.81155.54 -9 NP14.6534.28 -57 102.35108.62 -6

