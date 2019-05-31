Technocraft Industries (India) standalone net profit declines 57.26% in the March 2019 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Eveready Industries India Ltd leads losers in 'B' group
NCLT approves RIL-JM Financial ARC plan to acquire Alok Industries
Stovec Industries settles disclosure lapse case with Sebi
Century Textiles and Industries posts Q3 net profit at Rs 88 cr
Grasim Industries to acquire Chlor-Alkali Business of K P R Industries (India)
-
Sales rise 8.59% to Rs 308.16 croreNet profit of Technocraft Industries (India) declined 57.26% to Rs 14.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 34.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 8.59% to Rs 308.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 283.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit declined 5.77% to Rs 102.35 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 108.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 13.93% to Rs 1151.05 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1010.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales308.16283.78 9 1151.051010.32 14 OPM %11.7616.42 -14.5714.82 - PBDT37.1056.53 -34 172.54178.58 -3 PBT25.9349.24 -47 141.81155.54 -9 NP14.6534.28 -57 102.35108.62 -6
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU