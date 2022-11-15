JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

EUROPE Stocks climb on upbeat industrial output data
Business Standard

TechNVision Ventures consolidated net profit rises 880.00% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 15.70% to Rs 37.59 crore

Net profit of TechNVision Ventures rose 880.00% to Rs 0.98 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 15.70% to Rs 37.59 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 32.49 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales37.5932.49 16 OPM %3.671.94 -PBDT1.280.55 133 PBT1.010.35 189 NP0.980.10 880

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Tue, November 15 2022. 08:13 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU