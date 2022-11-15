TechNVision Ventures consolidated net profit rises 880.00% in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
TechNVision Ventures reports consolidated net profit of Rs 3.44 crore in the March 2022 quarter
BimaKavach raises Seed Funding of USD 2M led by WaterBridge Ventures
Jar, India's first micro-savings app, raises USD 22.6 million in Tiger Global-led Series B funding at over USD 300 million valuation
Creator Monetisation Platform, ReDesyn raises USD 500K led by Fluid Ventures, Capriglobal, Modular Capital, Anthill Ventures
Bajaj Auto, HDFC Bank, L&T Infotech, Avenue Supermarts in focus
-
Sales rise 15.70% to Rs 37.59 croreNet profit of TechNVision Ventures rose 880.00% to Rs 0.98 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 15.70% to Rs 37.59 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 32.49 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales37.5932.49 16 OPM %3.671.94 -PBDT1.280.55 133 PBT1.010.35 189 NP0.980.10 880
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU