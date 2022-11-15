TechNVision Ventures consolidated net profit rises 880.00% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 15.70% to Rs 37.59 crore

Net profit of TechNVision Ventures rose 880.00% to Rs 0.98 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 15.70% to Rs 37.59 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 32.49 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.37.5932.493.671.941.280.551.010.350.980.10

