Tega Industries consolidated net profit rises 56.76% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 19.71% to Rs 276.19 crore

Net profit of Tega Industries rose 56.76% to Rs 35.35 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 22.55 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 19.71% to Rs 276.19 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 230.71 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.276.19230.7119.5917.0656.8639.4747.2229.2735.3522.55

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)