Tega Industries consolidated net profit rises 56.76% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 19.71% to Rs 276.19 crore

Net profit of Tega Industries rose 56.76% to Rs 35.35 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 22.55 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 19.71% to Rs 276.19 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 230.71 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales276.19230.71 20 OPM %19.5917.06 -PBDT56.8639.47 44 PBT47.2229.27 61 NP35.3522.55 57

First Published: Fri, November 11 2022. 17:08 IST

