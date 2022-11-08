Tejnaksh Healthcare consolidated net profit rises 13.51% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 2.33% to Rs 3.52 crore

Net profit of Tejnaksh Healthcare rose 13.51% to Rs 0.84 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.74 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 2.33% to Rs 3.52 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 3.44 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.3.523.4442.9036.631.421.161.201.000.840.74

