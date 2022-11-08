JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

K E C International consolidated net profit declines 31.20% in the September 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Tejnaksh Healthcare consolidated net profit rises 13.51% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 2.33% to Rs 3.52 crore

Net profit of Tejnaksh Healthcare rose 13.51% to Rs 0.84 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.74 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 2.33% to Rs 3.52 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 3.44 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales3.523.44 2 OPM %42.9036.63 -PBDT1.421.16 22 PBT1.201.00 20 NP0.840.74 14

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Tue, November 08 2022. 07:58 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU