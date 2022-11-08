Tejnaksh Healthcare consolidated net profit rises 13.51% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 2.33% to Rs 3.52 croreNet profit of Tejnaksh Healthcare rose 13.51% to Rs 0.84 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.74 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 2.33% to Rs 3.52 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 3.44 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales3.523.44 2 OPM %42.9036.63 -PBDT1.421.16 22 PBT1.201.00 20 NP0.840.74 14
