Telangana Govt. allots land to Godrej Agrovet in Mahabubabad District

Godrej Agrovet announced that the Department of Horticulture, Government of Telangana (the said Government), vide its order dated 16 December 2020, has allotted area admeasuring 28,164 Hectares in the Mahabubabad District of Telangana to the Company, for the purpose of oil palm cultivation / expansion.

The said allotment is subject to execution of Memorandum of Agreement and completion of other procedural requirements by the Company, within such time and in such manner as specified by the said Government.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)