Muller & Phipps (India) reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the March 2019 quarter
TeleCanor Global reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.44 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Reported sales nil

Net Loss of TeleCanor Global reported to Rs 0.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 0.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 1.94 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 1.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. There were no Sales reported in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales00.07 -100 00.07 -100 OPM %0-100.00 -0-400.00 - PBDT-0.37-0.36 -3 -1.67-1.42 -18 PBT-0.44-0.43 -2 -1.94-1.69 -15 NP-0.44-0.43 -2 -1.94-1.69 -15

First Published: Sat, June 01 2019. 18:03 IST

