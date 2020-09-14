JUST IN
Telecom shares slide

Capital Market 

Telecom stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Telecom index falling 8.94 points or 0.75% at 1185.32 at 13:54 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Telecom index, Bharti Airtel Ltd (up 1.68%), ITI Ltd (up 1.35%), Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd (up 0.85%), and Bharti Infratel Ltd (up 0.1%), were the top losers.

On the other hand, Tata Communications Ltd (up 5%), Optiemus Infracom Ltd (up 4.99%), and Tejas Networks Ltd (up 4.96%) moved up.

At 13:54 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 140.1 or 0.36% at 38994.65.

The Nifty 50 index was up 50.2 points or 0.44% at 11514.65.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 593.05 points or 4.07% at 15151.32.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 146.97 points or 3% at 5046.88.

On BSE,1869 shares were trading in green, 752 were trading in red and 161 were unchanged.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, September 14 2020. 14:00 IST

