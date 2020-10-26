Telecom stocks edge higher

Telecom stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Telecom index increasing 7.08 points or 0.66% at 1081.13 at 09:54 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Telecom index, Tata Communications Ltd (up 5%), Reliance Communications Ltd (up 4.64%),Tejas Networks Ltd (up 3.77%),OnMobile Global Ltd (up 2.31%),GTPL Hathway Ltd (up 1.82%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were HFCL Ltd (up 1.78%), Bharti Airtel Ltd (up 0.67%), and Vodafone Idea Ltd (up 0.22%).

On the other hand, Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd (down 4.01%), Sterlite Technologies Ltd (down 1.09%), and Vindhya Telelinks Ltd (down 0.6%) turned lower.

At 09:54 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 58.76 or 0.14% at 40626.74.

The Nifty 50 index was down 24.5 points or 0.21% at 11905.85.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 75.95 points or 0.5% at 15210.54.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 10.42 points or 0.21% at 5032.34.

On BSE,1074 shares were trading in green, 741 were trading in red and 92 were unchanged.

