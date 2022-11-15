Telesys Info-Infra (I) reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.22 crore in the September 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 12.83% to Rs 7.74 croreNet loss of Telesys Info-Infra (I) reported to Rs 0.22 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net profit of Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 12.83% to Rs 7.74 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 6.86 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales7.746.86 13 OPM %-5.68-1.02 -PBDT-0.240.13 PL PBT-0.260.13 PL NP-0.220.13 PL
