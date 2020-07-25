Terrascope Ventures standalone net profit declines 90.63% in the March 2020 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 216.29% to Rs 6.99 crore

Net profit of Terrascope Ventures declined 90.63% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 216.29% to Rs 6.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.08 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 173.19% to Rs 7.54 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales6.992.21 216 7.542.76 173 OPM %1.0030.77 --1.0618.48 - PBDT0.070.68 -90 -0.070.52 PL PBT0.070.68 -90 -0.070.01 PL NP0.060.64 -91 -0.08-0.03 -167

First Published: Sat, July 25 2020. 07:53 IST

