Business Standard

Texel Industries consolidated net profit declines 49.43% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 30.86% to Rs 34.86 crore

Net profit of Texel Industries declined 49.43% to Rs 0.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 30.86% to Rs 34.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 26.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 26.64% to Rs 2.23 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 3.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 23.34% to Rs 112.35 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 91.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales34.8626.64 31 112.3591.09 23 OPM %2.755.11 -4.575.54 - PBDT0.701.45 -52 3.784.75 -20 PBT0.511.30 -61 3.054.23 -28 NP0.440.87 -49 2.233.04 -27

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, May 28 2019. 16:44 IST

