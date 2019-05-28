Texel Industries consolidated net profit declines 49.43% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 30.86% to Rs 34.86 crore

Net profit of declined 49.43% to Rs 0.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 30.86% to Rs 34.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 26.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 26.64% to Rs 2.23 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 3.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 23.34% to Rs 112.35 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 91.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

