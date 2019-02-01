Texel Industries standalone net profit declines 65.71% in the December 2018 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 32.50% to Rs 23.73 crore

Net profit of Texel Industries declined 65.71% to Rs 0.24 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.70 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 32.50% to Rs 23.73 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 17.91 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales23.7317.91 32 OPM %5.528.04 -PBDT0.691.11 -38 PBT0.500.99 -49 NP0.240.70 -66

First Published: Fri, February 01 2019.

