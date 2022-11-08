Texmaco Infrastructure & Holdings consolidated net profit rises 20.00% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 7.28% to Rs 4.86 crore

Net profit of Texmaco Infrastructure & Holdings rose 20.00% to Rs 2.52 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 7.28% to Rs 4.86 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 4.53 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.4.864.535.97-37.312.960.202.32-0.522.522.10

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)