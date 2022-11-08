Texmaco Infrastructure & Holdings consolidated net profit rises 20.00% in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Texmaco Rail jumps on bagging large order
Texmaco Rail & Engineering standalone net profit declines 68.64% in the March 2022 quarter
Texmaco Rail & Engineering consolidated net profit declines 73.28% in the March 2022 quarter
Texmaco Rail & Engineering consolidated net profit rises 143.92% in the September 2022 quarter
Mahindra Lifespace rises on announcing JV with Actis
-
Sales rise 7.28% to Rs 4.86 croreNet profit of Texmaco Infrastructure & Holdings rose 20.00% to Rs 2.52 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 7.28% to Rs 4.86 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 4.53 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales4.864.53 7 OPM %5.97-37.31 -PBDT2.960.20 1380 PBT2.32-0.52 LP NP2.522.10 20
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU