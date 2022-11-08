JUST IN
Texmaco Infrastructure & Holdings consolidated net profit rises 20.00% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 7.28% to Rs 4.86 crore

Net profit of Texmaco Infrastructure & Holdings rose 20.00% to Rs 2.52 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 7.28% to Rs 4.86 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 4.53 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales4.864.53 7 OPM %5.97-37.31 -PBDT2.960.20 1380 PBT2.32-0.52 LP NP2.522.10 20

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, November 08 2022. 07:56 IST

