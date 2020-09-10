JUST IN
Texmaco Infrastructure & Holdings reports consolidated net loss of Rs 6.14 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 33.61% to Rs 2.37 crore

Net loss of Texmaco Infrastructure & Holdings reported to Rs 6.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 1.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 33.61% to Rs 2.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 3.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales2.373.57 -34 OPM %-10.97-11.76 -PBDT1.391.51 -8 PBT0.690.83 -17 NP-6.141.24 PL

First Published: Thu, September 10 2020. 07:40 IST

