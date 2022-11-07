Texmaco Rail & Engineering consolidated net profit rises 143.92% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 29.61% to Rs 484.42 crore

Net profit of Texmaco Rail & Engineering rose 143.92% to Rs 15.44 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 6.33 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 29.61% to Rs 484.42 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 373.74 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.484.42373.748.9510.3923.1515.6214.426.5615.446.33

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)