Texmaco Rail & Engineering consolidated net profit rises 143.92% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 29.61% to Rs 484.42 croreNet profit of Texmaco Rail & Engineering rose 143.92% to Rs 15.44 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 6.33 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 29.61% to Rs 484.42 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 373.74 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales484.42373.74 30 OPM %8.9510.39 -PBDT23.1515.62 48 PBT14.426.56 120 NP15.446.33 144
