Texmo Pipes & Products consolidated net profit declines 97.11% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 20.39% to Rs 102.89 crore

Net profit of Texmo Pipes & Products declined 97.11% to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 4.85 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 20.39% to Rs 102.89 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 129.25 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales102.89129.25 -20 OPM %4.897.14 -PBDT2.817.54 -63 PBT0.115.90 -98 NP0.144.85 -97

First Published: Tue, November 15 2022. 11:37 IST

