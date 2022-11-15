Texmo Pipes & Products consolidated net profit declines 97.11% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 20.39% to Rs 102.89 crore

Net profit of Texmo Pipes & Products declined 97.11% to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 4.85 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 20.39% to Rs 102.89 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 129.25 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.102.89129.254.897.142.817.540.115.900.144.85

