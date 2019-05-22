Texmo Pipes & Products standalone net profit rises 296.15% in the March 2019 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 39.29% to Rs 85.72 crore

Net profit of Texmo Pipes & Products rose 296.15% to Rs 1.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 39.29% to Rs 85.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 61.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 1092.86% to Rs 3.34 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 26.23% to Rs 309.86 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 245.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales85.7261.54 39 309.86245.48 26 OPM %5.332.42 -5.534.88 - PBDT2.320.94 147 9.026.66 35 PBT0.890.91 -2 3.421.35 153 NP1.030.26 296 3.340.28 1093

