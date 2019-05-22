Texmo Pipes & Products standalone net profit rises 296.15% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 39.29% to Rs 85.72 crore

Net profit of rose 296.15% to Rs 1.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 39.29% to Rs 85.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 61.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 1092.86% to Rs 3.34 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 26.23% to Rs 309.86 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 245.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

85.7261.54309.86245.485.332.425.534.882.320.949.026.660.890.913.421.351.030.263.340.28

