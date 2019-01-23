TGV Sraac standalone net profit rises 78.69% in the December 2018 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 16.34% to Rs 318.05 crore

Net profit of TGV Sraac rose 78.69% to Rs 18.87 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 10.56 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 16.34% to Rs 318.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 273.39 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales318.05273.39 16 OPM %21.3617.97 -PBDT51.8438.83 34 PBT37.3325.37 47 NP18.8710.56 79

First Published: Wed, January 23 2019. 18:13 IST

