Uddhav Properties reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Thacker & Company consolidated net profit rises 91.74% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 46.28% to Rs 0.65 crore

Net profit of Thacker & Company rose 91.74% to Rs 4.41 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 46.28% to Rs 0.65 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.21 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales0.651.21 -46 OPM %344.62132.23 -PBDT2.241.59 41 PBT1.851.16 59 NP4.412.30 92

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sat, November 12 2022. 08:12 IST

