Thacker & Company consolidated net profit rises 91.74% in the September 2022 quarter

Net profit of Thacker & Company rose 91.74% to Rs 4.41 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 46.28% to Rs 0.65 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.21 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.

