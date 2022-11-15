JUST IN
Business Standard

Thakkers Developers consolidated net profit declines 74.71% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 50.76% to Rs 14.33 crore

Net profit of Thakkers Developers declined 74.71% to Rs 6.53 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 25.82 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 50.76% to Rs 14.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 29.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales14.3329.10 -51 OPM %47.3889.21 -PBDT6.8726.02 -74 PBT6.5325.82 -75 NP6.5325.82 -75

First Published: Tue, November 15 2022. 17:04 IST

