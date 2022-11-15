Thakkers Developers consolidated net profit declines 74.71% in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Thakkers Developers consolidated net profit rises 277.84% in the March 2022 quarter
IRB Infrastructure Developers consolidated net profit rises 101.63% in the September 2022 quarter
Ratnabhumi Developers reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.11 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Mahindra Lifespace Developers reports consolidated net loss of Rs 7.74 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Kolte Patil Developers reports consolidated net loss of Rs 8.79 crore in the September 2022 quarter
-
Sales decline 50.76% to Rs 14.33 croreNet profit of Thakkers Developers declined 74.71% to Rs 6.53 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 25.82 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 50.76% to Rs 14.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 29.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales14.3329.10 -51 OPM %47.3889.21 -PBDT6.8726.02 -74 PBT6.5325.82 -75 NP6.5325.82 -75
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU