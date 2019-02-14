Thambbi Modern Spinning Mills reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.44 crore in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 64.10% to Rs 0.64 croreNet Loss of Thambbi Modern Spinning Mills reported to Rs 0.44 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net loss of Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 64.10% to Rs 0.64 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.39 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales0.640.39 64 OPM %6.2515.38 -PBDT-0.37-0.03 -1133 PBT-0.44-0.09 -389 NP-0.44-0.09 -389
