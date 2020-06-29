Thangamayil Jewellery standalone net profit rises 19.80% in the March 2020 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 1.76% to Rs 358.36 crore

Net profit of Thangamayil Jewellery rose 19.80% to Rs 8.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 7.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 1.76% to Rs 358.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 352.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 50.89% to Rs 45.66 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 30.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 17.22% to Rs 1691.96 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1443.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales358.36352.16 2 1691.961443.35 17 OPM %5.785.16 -5.965.09 - PBDT15.3913.24 16 79.6153.13 50 PBT12.7310.82 18 69.4245.54 52 NP8.597.17 20 45.6630.26 51

First Published: Mon, June 29 2020. 14:22 IST

