Thangamayil Jewellery standalone net profit rises 19.80% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 1.76% to Rs 358.36 crore

Net profit of Thangamayil Jewellery rose 19.80% to Rs 8.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 7.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 1.76% to Rs 358.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 352.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 50.89% to Rs 45.66 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 30.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 17.22% to Rs 1691.96 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1443.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

358.36352.161691.961443.355.785.165.965.0915.3913.2479.6153.1312.7310.8269.4245.548.597.1745.6630.26

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)