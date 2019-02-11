JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Sterling Biotech reports standalone net profit of Rs 36.97 crore in the December 2018 quarter
Business Standard

Thangamayil Jewellery standalone net profit rises 36.93% in the December 2018 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 8.33% to Rs 341.30 crore

Net profit of Thangamayil Jewellery rose 36.93% to Rs 5.71 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 4.17 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 8.33% to Rs 341.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 315.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales341.30315.05 8 OPM %4.574.10 -PBDT10.387.97 30 PBT8.625.92 46 NP5.714.17 37

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, February 11 2019. 17:14 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements