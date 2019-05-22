Thangamayil Jewellery standalone net profit rises 43.69% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales decline 1.19% to Rs 352.16 croreNet profit of Thangamayil Jewellery rose 43.69% to Rs 7.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 4.99 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 1.19% to Rs 352.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 356.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 32.31% to Rs 30.26 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 22.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 4.64% to Rs 1443.35 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1379.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales352.16356.41 -1 1443.351379.29 5 OPM %5.174.30 -5.094.41 - PBDT13.2510.42 27 53.1342.10 26 PBT10.838.57 26 45.5433.93 34 NP7.174.99 44 30.2622.87 32
