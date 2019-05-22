Thangamayil Jewellery standalone net profit rises 43.69% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 1.19% to Rs 352.16 crore

Net profit of rose 43.69% to Rs 7.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 4.99 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 1.19% to Rs 352.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 356.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 32.31% to Rs 30.26 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 22.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 4.64% to Rs 1443.35 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1379.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

352.16356.411443.351379.295.174.305.094.4113.2510.4253.1342.1010.838.5745.5433.937.174.9930.2622.87

