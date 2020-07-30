The Byke Hospitality reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.00 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 47.44% to Rs 24.26 croreNet Loss of The Byke Hospitality reported to Rs 2.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 5.92 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 47.44% to Rs 24.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 46.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 17.98% to Rs 4.15 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 5.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 16.75% to Rs 122.19 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 146.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales24.2646.16 -47 122.19146.77 -17 OPM %20.61-10.96 -29.5416.13 - PBDT3.66-5.37 LP 30.5122.55 35 PBT-2.82-9.20 69 2.467.60 -68 NP-2.00-5.92 66 4.155.06 -18
