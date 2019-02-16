The Byke Hospitality standalone net profit declines 95.15% in the December 2018 quarter

JUST IN
Net profit of The Byke Hospitality declined 95.15% to Rs 0.60 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 12.36 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 14.39% to Rs 47.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 55.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales47.1255.04 -14 OPM %10.8040.41 -PBDT4.7522.22 -79 PBT0.9218.90 -95 NP0.6012.36 -95

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, February 16 2019. 09:15 IST

