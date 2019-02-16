The Byke Hospitality standalone net profit declines 95.15% in the December 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
The Byke Hospitality standalone net profit declines 5.18% in the September 2018 quarter
Speciality Restaurants Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group
Concept Hospitality to add 34 new hotels by 2019
Graviss Hospitality reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.39 crore in the September 2018 quarter
Supreme Holdings & Hospitality standalone net profit rises 900.00% in the December 2018 quarter
-
Sales decline 14.39% to Rs 47.12 croreNet profit of The Byke Hospitality declined 95.15% to Rs 0.60 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 12.36 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 14.39% to Rs 47.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 55.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales47.1255.04 -14 OPM %10.8040.41 -PBDT4.7522.22 -79 PBT0.9218.90 -95 NP0.6012.36 -95
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU