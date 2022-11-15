The Grob Tea Co standalone net profit rises 13.24% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 19.92% to Rs 44.48 crore

Net profit of The Grob Tea Co rose 13.24% to Rs 16.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 14.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 19.92% to Rs 44.48 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 37.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.44.4837.0936.0239.4216.7514.7916.0814.2016.0814.20

