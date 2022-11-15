JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Stephanotis Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Business Standard

The Grob Tea Co standalone net profit rises 13.24% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 19.92% to Rs 44.48 crore

Net profit of The Grob Tea Co rose 13.24% to Rs 16.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 14.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 19.92% to Rs 44.48 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 37.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales44.4837.09 20 OPM %36.0239.42 -PBDT16.7514.79 13 PBT16.0814.20 13 NP16.0814.20 13

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Tue, November 15 2022. 17:54 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU