The Hi-Tech Gears standalone net profit rises 10.81% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 11.28% to Rs 155.79 croreNet profit of The Hi-Tech Gears rose 10.81% to Rs 9.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 8.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 11.28% to Rs 155.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 140.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 11.19% to Rs 35.48 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 31.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 21.83% to Rs 625.71 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 513.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales155.79140.00 11 625.71513.60 22 OPM %14.3513.93 -13.1613.74 - PBDT19.1419.49 -2 80.2074.68 7 PBT12.2913.03 -6 53.1248.38 10 NP9.128.23 11 35.4831.91 11
