The Hi-Tech Gears standalone net profit rises 10.81% in the March 2019 quarter

Net profit of The rose 10.81% to Rs 9.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 8.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 11.28% to Rs 155.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 140.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 11.19% to Rs 35.48 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 31.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 21.83% to Rs 625.71 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 513.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

