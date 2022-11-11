JUST IN
GVK Power & Infrastructure reports consolidated net loss of Rs 11.19 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Business Standard

The Investment Trust of India consolidated net profit declines 65.70% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 12.81% to Rs 78.95 crore

Net profit of The Investment Trust of India declined 65.70% to Rs 2.96 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 8.63 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 12.81% to Rs 78.95 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 90.55 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales78.9590.55 -13 OPM %13.3416.39 -PBDT9.5618.03 -47 PBT6.7915.56 -56 NP2.968.63 -66

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, November 11 2022. 15:51 IST

