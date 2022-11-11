The Investment Trust of India consolidated net profit declines 65.70% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 12.81% to Rs 78.95 crore

Net profit of The Investment Trust of India declined 65.70% to Rs 2.96 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 8.63 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 12.81% to Rs 78.95 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 90.55 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.78.9590.5513.3416.399.5618.036.7915.562.968.63

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)