The Investment Trust of India consolidated net profit declines 65.70% in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Brookfield India Real Estate Trust consolidated net profit declines 60.88% in the September 2022 quarter
The Investment Trust of India consolidated net profit declines 90.88% in the March 2022 quarter
Capital Trust consolidated net profit rises 132.18% in the September 2022 quarter
Ganesh Benzoplast bags contract from ANA Oils for supply of liquid storage tank
India Grid Trust consolidated net profit rises 64.42% in the September 2022 quarter
-
Sales decline 12.81% to Rs 78.95 croreNet profit of The Investment Trust of India declined 65.70% to Rs 2.96 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 8.63 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 12.81% to Rs 78.95 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 90.55 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales78.9590.55 -13 OPM %13.3416.39 -PBDT9.5618.03 -47 PBT6.7915.56 -56 NP2.968.63 -66
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU