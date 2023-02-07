The Ramco Cements consolidated net profit declines 31.82% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 29.15% to Rs 1990.69 crore

Net profit of The Ramco Cements declined 31.82% to Rs 51.56 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 75.62 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 29.15% to Rs 1990.69 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1541.37 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.1990.691541.3714.2214.85231.01209.8394.76110.2751.5675.62

