The Ramco Cements consolidated net profit declines 31.82% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 29.15% to Rs 1990.69 crore

Net profit of The Ramco Cements declined 31.82% to Rs 51.56 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 75.62 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 29.15% to Rs 1990.69 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1541.37 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales1990.691541.37 29 OPM %14.2214.85 -PBDT231.01209.83 10 PBT94.76110.27 -14 NP51.5675.62 -32

First Published: Tue, February 07 2023. 16:30 IST

